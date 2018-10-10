Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gives up three in win
McElhinney made 22 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
The veteran netminder has won both his starts this young season, posting a .930 save percentage along the way. With crease mate Petr Mrazek struggling early on, McElhinney could see more time between the pipes moving forward, especially when you factor in there is still no timetable for Scott Darling's return from a lower-body injury.
