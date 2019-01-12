Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Grabs fourth straight win
McElhinney turned aside 30 of 33 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.
It's the veteran goalie's fourth straight win, and it gives him 12 on the season, tying his previous career high. McElhinney has pushed his way into a timeshare with Petr Mrazek since just before Christmas, posting a 2.18 GAA and .924 save percentage over his last six starts, and while he's never demonstrated that he can handle a significant role over the long haul, McElhinney may finally be about to get a chance to do just that at age 35.
