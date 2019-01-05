Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Grabs win over former club
McElhinney stopped 22 of 24 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The veteran netminder was sharp against the team that deployed him as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup for three-and-a-half seasons. McElhinney has given up three goals or less in four straight starts, and while the 35-year-old probably isn't capable of handling the workload that would come with being Carolina's No. 1 goalie, his 2.20 GAA and .923 save percentage on the year should continue to earn him more action.
