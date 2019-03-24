Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Guarding crease Sunday

McElhinney will defend the net against Montreal on Sunday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

McElhinney has allowed 19 goals over his last four games, including an eight-goal shelling from Winnipeg on March 8. The 35-year-old owns a .913 save percentage and 2.59 GAA with an 18-9-2 record on the season. His lone start against Montreal this season was a terrific one as he stopped 48-of-49 shots in a 2-1 win back in November.