Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Hampered by lower-body issue

McElhinney is dealing with a lower-body injury that might force the Hurricanes to recall a goalie from AHL Charlotte before Friday's game against the Senators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

It's not clear exactly when McElhinney sustained his injury, but then again, here's a guy who yielded six goals on 28 shots in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday. Petr Mrazek (9-9-2) should be considered the best-guess starting goalie for Friday's game against the Senators.