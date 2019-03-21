Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: In goal against Lightning

McElhinney will start in goal Thursday against the visiting Lightning.

McElhinney has a respectable 18-8-2 record, 2.50 GAA and .916 save percentage over 28 games this season, though Petr Mrazek has gained control of the No. 1 goalie spot on the depth chart for a Carolina team that is likely playoff bound. McElhinney certainly will have his work cut out for him against the first-time Presidents' Trophy winners in the Bolts.