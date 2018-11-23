Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: In goal Friday
McElhinney will make his third straight start Friday, taking on the Panthers at home, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The journeyman should be brimming with confidence having defeated his former Maple Leafs team Wednesday with a 30-save performance. McElhinney will now square off against a Panthers club sitting in last place within the Atlantic Division despite going 6-4-0 over the last 10 games.
