Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: In goal Wednesday
McElhinney will get the starting nod at home for Game 3 against the Islanders on Wednesday, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
McElhinney was perfect in relief of Petr Mrazek (lower body) in Game 2, stopping all 17 shots he faced. The veteran and career backup set new bests in games played (33) and wins (20) this season and will now be tasked with keeping the Canes' Stanley Cup dreams alive. Once Mrazek is given the all-clear, McElhinney figures to find himself back on the bench.
