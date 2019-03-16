Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: In net Saturday
McElhinney will defend the home net Saturday against the Sabres, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
McElhinney has sat for three state contests after getting shredded by the Jets on March 8, when he let in eight goals on 29 shots. That's hardly par for the course for the netminder this season, as he enters Saturday's matchup with a 9-4-1 record to go along with a 2.44 GAA and a .917 save percentage on home ice. McElhinney should be a solid play against a Sabres squad averaging just 2.49 goals on the road. Buffalo has also been shut out in three straight contests.
