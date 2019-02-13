Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Keeps Senators at bay

McElhinney's only mistake was a Mark Stone goal, as he turned aside 25 of 26 shots in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

This was much more like it from McElhinney, as he followed up an ugly win over Buffalo with a sharp outing against the Senators, who haven't been easy to stop in their building this year. However, his past five games show a trend to yo-yo between dominant and disappointing, and with disappointing scheduled to be next if the path continues, it might not be worth starting him against Edmonton on Friday.