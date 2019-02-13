Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Keeps Senators at bay

McElhinney's only mistake was a Mark Stone goal, as he turned aside 25 of 26 shots in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

This was much more like it from McElhinney, as he followed up an ugly win over Buffalo with a sharp outing against the Senators, who haven't been easy to stop in their building this year. However, his past five games show a trend to yo-yo between dominant and disappointing, and with disappointing scheduled to be next if the path continues, it might not be worth starting him against Edmonton on Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories