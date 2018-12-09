McElhinney (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

McElhinney's injured reserve designation is retroactive to Dec. 5, so he'll be able to return as early as Thursday against the Canadiens. He's been strong in goal this year with a .920 save percentage and 2.36 GAA in 11 appearances. Expect Petr Mrazek to start versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday while Scott Darling serves as the backup.