Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Lit up by Rangers

McElhinney allowed six goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

This was McElhinney's worst outing of the season, as it was the only time he allowed six goals in a game. McElhinney has been splitting starts with Petr Mrazek lately, but Mrazek hasn't been playing well, either. Therefore, this brutal start may not hurt McElhinney's crease time for the time being.