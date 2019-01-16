Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Lit up by Rangers
McElhinney allowed six goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.
This was McElhinney's worst outing of the season, as it was the only time he allowed six goals in a game. McElhinney has been splitting starts with Petr Mrazek lately, but Mrazek hasn't been playing well, either. Therefore, this brutal start may not hurt McElhinney's crease time for the time being.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Grabs fourth straight win•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing Sabres at home•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Secures third straight win•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: In goal Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Grabs win over former club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...