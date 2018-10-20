Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Makes 19 saves in loss to Avalanche
McElhinney stopped 19 of 22 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.
It was a fairly lackluster performance from the veteran netminder, but to be fair to McElhinney, no one has been able to slow down the Nathan MacKinnon-Gabriel Landeskog duo lately. It's his first loss in four starts, but McElhinney's .892 save percentage is a better reflection of how he's played thus far as Carolina's No. 2 goalie.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Set for matinee at home•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Pulls out third win•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Tabbed as Saturday's starter•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gives up three in win•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Makes 31 saves in win over Jackets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.