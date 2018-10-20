McElhinney stopped 19 of 22 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

It was a fairly lackluster performance from the veteran netminder, but to be fair to McElhinney, no one has been able to slow down the Nathan MacKinnon-Gabriel Landeskog duo lately. It's his first loss in four starts, but McElhinney's .892 save percentage is a better reflection of how he's played thus far as Carolina's No. 2 goalie.