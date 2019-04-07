Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Marks 20th win
McElhinney stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's win over the Flyers.
McElhinney had an excellent regular season and he's a large part of why the Hurricanes made the postseason. The veteran netminder will finish the campaign with a .912 save percentage, 2.58 GAA and a 20-11-2 record. Petr Mrazek is expected to start in the blue paint for the first-round series versus the Capitals.
