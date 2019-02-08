Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Nets another win

McElhinney made 34 saves in a 6-5 overtime win over Buffalo on Thursday night.

So, his performance Thursday was a far cry from his tasty shutout of the Penguins on Tuesday. But a win is a win. McElhinney is solid platoon twinetender whose production has been a whole lot better statistically this season than a lot of the studs. There's room for him on fantasy rosters.

