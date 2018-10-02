Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Picked up off waivers
McElhinney was snagged off the waiver wire by the Hurricanes from the Leafs on Tuesday.
After losing on on the backup job in Toronto, McElhinney figures to immediately slot into the No. 2 role for the Canes, as Scott Darling (lower body) is expected to be out for a couple weeks. Carolina immediately play a back-to-back to kick off the season, with Friday's clash against McElhinney's former club the Blue Jackets, so don't be surprised to see him get a start right out the gate.
