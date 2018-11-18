McElhinney is in goal against New Jersey on Sunday.

McElhinney has appeared in just two games since Oct. 20, allowing three goals and taking the loss in each of those contests. He's registered a respectable 2.81 GAA but a lackluster .884 save percentage. Scott Darling hasn't been great at the No. 1 goaltender and it's probably best to avoid all Carolina goalies for fantasy purposes at this point.