McElhinney made 19 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Wild on Saturday.

He was good enough to win. Most of the action was in the Wild end of the ice, so McElhinney needed to stay focused. He's now 3-0, but his .900 save percentage has us a bit concerned. Is it smoke and mirrors? McElhinney performed well as a back-up in Toronto last season, but he's never been able to carry a team for extended periods. There's risk here, for sure.