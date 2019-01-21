Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Remains out of lineup
McElhinney (lower body) is out Sunday versus Edmonton.
The veteran netminder will sit out a second straight game, as McElhinney continues to be slowed by a lower-body injury. Petr Mrazek will start in goal Sunday versus the Oilers.
