Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Remains out Sunday
McElhinney (lower body) will surrender the backup duties to Scott Darling for Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Petr Mrazek was already named the starter, so it wasn't a surprise the Canes gave McElhinney the day off. It's unclear how close he is to returning to the lineup, and his next chance will be Thursday versus the Red Wings.
