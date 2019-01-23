Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Remains sidelined
McElhinney (lower body) won't dress for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.
The Hurricanes will be off until Feb. 1 following Wednesday's contest due to the upcoming All-Star break, so it's possible McElhinney will only miss one more game due to his lower-body injury. Petr Mrazek and Alex Nedeljkovic will continue to shoulder the load in goal until McElhinney is cleared to return.
