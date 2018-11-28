Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Saves 48 in fourth straight win
McElhinney shut down Montreal on Tuesday, stopping 48 of 49 shots in a 2-1 win.
McElhinney is playing out of his mind at the moment, having surrendered just five goals in his past four games despite never seeing less than 32 shots. With Petr Mrazek (lower body) down, McElhinney is playing like he really wants the No. 1 job, and it's time to take advantage of that while you've got the chance by making sure he's in your lineup.
