Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Secures series with win
McElhinney stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.
With Petr Mrazek (lower body) out, McElhinney delivered a third straight victory to help the Hurricanes sweep the Islanders. McElhinney allowed four goals over two-and-a-half games after Mrazek's injury. The Hurricanes will have some time to wait for the winner of the Bruins/Blue Jackets series, and if Mrazek is healthy, he would likely retake the starting job.
