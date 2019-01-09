Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Secures third straight win

McElhinney turned aside 28 of 31 shots in Tuesday's win over the Islanders.

The Hurricanes have lost to the Islanders three times this year without McElhinney in net, so it appears he shifted their fortunes in this outing. The veteran backstop has now strung together three consecutive wins to continue outstanding campaign with a .922 save percentage and 10-5-1 record.

