Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Serving as backup

McElhinney (lower body) will back up Petr Mrazek on Friday, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.

McElhinney's presence as the backup, in combination with the team reassigning Alex Nedeljkovic to AHL Charlotte, indicates that McElhinney has recovered from a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for four straight games. He should return to his role as the backup to Mrazek, though McElhinney sees more time in the cage than many other secondary netminders.