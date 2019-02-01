Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Serving as backup
McElhinney (lower body) will back up Petr Mrazek on Friday, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.
McElhinney's presence as the backup, in combination with the team reassigning Alex Nedeljkovic to AHL Charlotte, indicates that McElhinney has recovered from a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for four straight games. He should return to his role as the backup to Mrazek, though McElhinney sees more time in the cage than many other secondary netminders.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Remains sidelined•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Slated to miss Tuesday's contest•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Remains out of lineup•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Won't be available Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Hampered by lower-body issue•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Lit up by Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...