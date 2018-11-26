McElhinney will be in net Tuesday against Montreal, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The Hurricanes' netminder is 6-2-0 on the year with a 2.25 GAA and .919 save percentage. Meanwhile, the Canadiens sit second in the league with 56 even-strength goals and should provide a stiff test for the veteran goaltender. The 35-year-old's last start against the Original Six squad came back on March 17, 2018, as a member of the Maple Leafs.