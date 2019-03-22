Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Shocked by Lightning
McElhinney made 26 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Thursday night. He allowed five goals.
McElhinney has been outstanding this season, but the epic Lightning offence was simply too much for him and the Canes. Mind you, he's been a bit off of late. Three of this last four games have been less than great -- McElhinney has allowed 17 goals in those three and his save percentage has ranged from .895 to .724. Think twice about his next opponent. If they're as good as Tampa Bay, Winnipeg or Boston, McElhinney is better benched.
