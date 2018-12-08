McElhinney (lower body) won't suit up for Friday's game versus the Ducks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Petr Mrazek will get the Friday start while Alex Nedeljkovic will serve as the backup. McElhinney has been a stud in net for the Hurricanes, recording a .920 save percentage, 2.36 GAA and 7-3-1 record. He'll look to shake his injury before Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs.