Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Solid outing not enough
McElhinney made 29 saves in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Tuesday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Chris Wagner and Brad Marchand were the only Bruins to light the lamp Tuesday. After watching his team concede 11 goals in Games 1 and 2, McElhinney turned in an admirable performance but still came away on the losing end of things, and the Hurricanes now trail 3-0 in the series. We'd expect to see the veteran return to the crease for Game 4, but no official announcement has been made as of yet.
