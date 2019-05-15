Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Solid outing not enough

McElhinney made 29 saves in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Tuesday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Chris Wagner and Brad Marchand were the only Bruins to light the lamp Tuesday. After watching his team concede 11 goals in Games 1 and 2, McElhinney turned in an admirable performance but still came away on the losing end of things, and the Hurricanes now trail 3-0 in the series. We'd expect to see the veteran return to the crease for Game 4, but no official announcement has been made as of yet.