Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Stands tall in Game 3

McElhinney turned aside 28 of 30 shots during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.

When the puck dropped, the 35-year-old became the oldest goalie in NHL history to start his first playoff game, but he certainly didn't play like it. After stopping all 17 shots he faced in relief of Petr Mrazek (lower body) Sunday, McElhinney is sporting a lot of confidence, and with the 'Canes up 3-0 in the series, they may elect to give him the nod again Friday for Game 4 and let Mrazek continue to convalesce.