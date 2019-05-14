Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting Game 3

McElhinney will tend the home goal for Tuesday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

After the team gave up a total of 11 goals in their two-game swing in Boston, head coach Rod Brind'Amour elected to bench his starting goaltender Petr Mrazek in favor for McElhinney. He was stellar when filling in for the injured Mrazek, going 3-0-0 along with a 1.56 GAA and .947 save percentage in three games. The start gives the 35-year-old an opportunity to put pressure on Brind'Amour to ride the hot hand if he performs well Tuesday.