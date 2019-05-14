Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting Game 3
McElhinney will tend the home goal for Tuesday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
After the team gave up a total of 11 goals in their two-game swing in Boston, head coach Rod Brind'Amour elected to bench his starting goaltender Petr Mrazek in favor for McElhinney. He was stellar when filling in for the injured Mrazek, going 3-0-0 along with a 1.56 GAA and .947 save percentage in three games. The start gives the 35-year-old an opportunity to put pressure on Brind'Amour to ride the hot hand if he performs well Tuesday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Solid outing not enough•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Secures series with win•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod for Game 4•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Stands tall in Game 3•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: In goal Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets Game 2 win in relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...