Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in Boston

McElhinney will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

McElhinney has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Stars and Blues while posting an impressive 1.00 GAA and .957 save percentage over that span. The 35-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and secure his 18th victory of the season in a highly unfavorable road matchup with a red-hot Boston team that's gone 9-0-1 in its last 10 games.

