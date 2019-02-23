Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in Dallas
McElhinney will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Stars, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
McElhinney played well in his last appearance Tuesday against the Rangers, turning aside 24 of 26 shots, but he ultimately suffered his eighth loss of the season due to an absence of goal support from his comrades. The veteran netminder will look to stay dialed and secure his 16th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Dallas team that's 19-9-2 at home this year.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Yields just two in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing New York•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Comes up big against Oilers•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Keeps Senators at bay•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...