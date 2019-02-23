Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in Dallas

McElhinney will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Stars, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

McElhinney played well in his last appearance Tuesday against the Rangers, turning aside 24 of 26 shots, but he ultimately suffered his eighth loss of the season due to an absence of goal support from his comrades. The veteran netminder will look to stay dialed and secure his 16th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Dallas team that's 19-9-2 at home this year.