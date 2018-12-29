Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in net Saturday

McElhinney will tend the twine Saturday against the Devils in New Jersey.

McElhinney will make just his third start during December after going 0-2-0 with eight goals allowed in his previous two outings. The netminder's numbers are better than that overall, though his road marks of a 2.78 GAA and .904 save percentage don't stand up as well as his home stats. He will square off against a Devils squad that checks in middle of the pack in scoring (2.97 goals per game) this season.