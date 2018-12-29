Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in net Saturday
McElhinney will tend the twine Saturday against the Devils in New Jersey.
McElhinney will make just his third start during December after going 0-2-0 with eight goals allowed in his previous two outings. The netminder's numbers are better than that overall, though his road marks of a 2.78 GAA and .904 save percentage don't stand up as well as his home stats. He will square off against a Devils squad that checks in middle of the pack in scoring (2.97 goals per game) this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Struggles without goal support•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing Pittsburgh•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Ready for action•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Remains out Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Won't travel with team•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: No longer on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...