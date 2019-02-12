Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in Ottawa

McElhinney will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Senators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

McElhinney wasn't great in his last start Thursday against the Sabres, surrendering five goals on 39 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his 13th win of the campaign due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 35-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a third straight victory in a road matchup with an Ottawa team that's averaging 3.34 goals per game at home this season, 10th in the NHL.