Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in San Jose
McElhinney will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Sharks, Paul Hemming of Fox Sports Carolinas reports.
McElhinney played well in his last start Friday against the Ducks, stopping 27 of 29 shots, but he ultimately suffered his second loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The veteran netminder will look to stay dialed in and secure his eighth victory of the season in a road matchup with a Sharks team that's averaging 3.46 goals per game at home this year, 12th in the NHL.
