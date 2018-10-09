Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting Tuesday
McElhinney will start Tuesday's game versus the Canucks.
The 35-year-old veteran netminder has made one start in the young season, a 31-save win over the Blue Jackets. With Scott Darling still nursing a lower-body injury, Carolina's crease is open for business and McElhinney could stake claim to it with a solid showing in tonight's contest. Careful deploying the Hurricanes netminder for this one -- the Canucks have scored nine goals in their first two games.
