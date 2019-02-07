Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting Wednesday

McElhinney will start between the pipes Thursday against the Sabres in Buffalo, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

McElhinney will be rewarded with consecutive starts for the first time in 2019 thanks to a road shutout of the Penguins on Tuesday in the first of a five-game road trip. With the team scheduled for back-to-back contests, he should head back to the bench Friday in favor of Petr Mrazek.