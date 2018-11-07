Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Struggles against Blues
McElhinney allowed three goals on 19 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Blues on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old hadn't played since Oct. 20, and it showed. The Hurricanes doubled the Blues in shots, but McElhinney allowed three goals in the first period, and that proved to be too big of a hole to climb out of for the Hurricanes. McElhinney is 3-2-0 with a .884 save percentage and 2.81 GAA this season.
