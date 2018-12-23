Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Struggles without goal support

McElhinney allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.

The veteran netminder played better Saturday, but without any goal support, he failed to capture the win for his third straight start. During that small stretch, McElhinney owns an .881 save percentage. Overall, he is 7-4-1 with a .918 save percentage and a 2.42 GAA this season, but McElhinney is going through a tough enough stretch right now that owners should think twice before streaming him until he pulls out of this funk.