Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Struggles without goal support
McElhinney allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.
The veteran netminder played better Saturday, but without any goal support, he failed to capture the win for his third straight start. During that small stretch, McElhinney owns an .881 save percentage. Overall, he is 7-4-1 with a .918 save percentage and a 2.42 GAA this season, but McElhinney is going through a tough enough stretch right now that owners should think twice before streaming him until he pulls out of this funk.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing Pittsburgh•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Ready for action•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Remains out Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Won't travel with team•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: No longer on IR•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Lands on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...