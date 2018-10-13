McElhinney will start in goal Saturday evening, taking on host Minnesota, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes were fortunate to have plucked McElhinney off the waiver wire (via Toronto. After all, Scott Darling is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and there's evidently not a lot of trust in offseason acquisition Petr Mrazek. McElhinney is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .930 save percentage after a pair of games facing the Blue Jackets and Canucks.