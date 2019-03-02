Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Tops Blues

McElhinney stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 5-2 win over the Blues on Friday.

McElhinney wasn't overly challenged in this one, as the Hurricanes' defense did well to keep the puck away from the cage. He improved to 17-7-1 with a 2.24 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Expect Petr Mrazek to start Saturday in a road game versus the Panthers, while McElhinney may next be tested in Boston on Tuesday.