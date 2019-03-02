Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Tops Blues
McElhinney stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 5-2 win over the Blues on Friday.
McElhinney wasn't overly challenged in this one, as the Hurricanes' defense did well to keep the puck away from the cage. He improved to 17-7-1 with a 2.24 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Expect Petr Mrazek to start Saturday in a road game versus the Panthers, while McElhinney may next be tested in Boston on Tuesday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing poor road offense Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Game demands respect•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in Dallas•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Yields just two in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing New York•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Comes up big against Oilers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...