Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Tough-luck loser against Devils

McElhinney turned aside 28 of 29 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Devils.

New Jersey's second goal was scored on an empty net. McElhinney is still winless in his three December appearances, but not for lack of trying -- the 'Canes scored just one goal in total in those three games. The veteran netminder now has a strong 2.31 GAA and .922 save percentage on the year, but it would likely take a slump or injury to Petr Mrazek to push McElhinney into a larger role.