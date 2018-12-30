Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Tough-luck loser against Devils
McElhinney turned aside 28 of 29 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Devils.
New Jersey's second goal was scored on an empty net. McElhinney is still winless in his three December appearances, but not for lack of trying -- the 'Canes scored just one goal in total in those three games. The veteran netminder now has a strong 2.31 GAA and .922 save percentage on the year, but it would likely take a slump or injury to Petr Mrazek to push McElhinney into a larger role.
