Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Won't be available Friday
McElhinney (lower body) will not dress for Friday's game against the Senators. Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports it will be Petr Mrazek drawing the start and Alex Nedeljkovic backing him up.
We are waiting for official word on how severe McElhinney's injury is, but the journeyman can be considered day-to-day for now.
