Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Won't re-sign with Carolina

GM Don Waddell revealed Saturday that McElhinney will head elsewhere this offseason, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

McElhinney split time with Petr Mrazek down the stretch in the regular season before ceding the first-round series to Mrazek. He wound up making five appearances in the postseason, but it appears the netminder has his heart set on securing a gig elsewhere.

