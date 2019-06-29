Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Won't re-sign with Carolina
GM Don Waddell revealed Saturday that McElhinney will head elsewhere this offseason, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
McElhinney split time with Petr Mrazek down the stretch in the regular season before ceding the first-round series to Mrazek. He wound up making five appearances in the postseason, but it appears the netminder has his heart set on securing a gig elsewhere.
