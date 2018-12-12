Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Won't travel with team
McElhinney is still day-to-day due to his lower-body injury and won't join the team in Montreal on Thursday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The Canes took McElhinney off injured reserve, which seemed to be an indication the netminder was good to go, but apparently hasn't fully recovered. Coach Rod Brind'Amour didn't provide a specific timeframe for when the netminder might be ready to go. In the meantime, Petr Mrazek and Scott Darling figure to split the upcoming back-to-back versus the Habs and Caps.
