Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Yields just two in loss
McElhinney allowed two goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.
Two of McElhinney's errant rebounds were loose in front of the net and knocked home by Rangers, and that's all it took as the Hurricanes only provided one goal of offensive support. This game snapped McElhinney's four-game winning streak, but it's his third straight outing allowing two or less scores. McElhinney and Petr Mrazek are both playing well right now, and they're seemingly rotating on a day-to-day basis.
More News
