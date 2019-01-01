Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Yields lone goal in second straight
McElhinney allowed one goal on 23 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Flyers on New Year's Eve.
The veteran continues to be a great streaming option for owners. He didn't win both starts, but in his last two outings, McElhinney yielded a goal in each and posted a .962 save percentage. In his last nine games, he is 5-3-1 with a .941 save percentage. That makes him worth owning in most leagues. Overall, he is 8-5-1 with a .924 save percentage and 2.22 GAA in 14 appearances, all of which have been starts.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Defending cage versus Flyers•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Tough-luck loser against Devils•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Starting in net Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Struggles without goal support•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Facing Pittsburgh•
-
Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Ready for action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...