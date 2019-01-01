Hurricanes' Curtis McElhinney: Yields lone goal in second straight

McElhinney allowed one goal on 23 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Flyers on New Year's Eve.

The veteran continues to be a great streaming option for owners. He didn't win both starts, but in his last two outings, McElhinney yielded a goal in each and posted a .962 save percentage. In his last nine games, he is 5-3-1 with a .941 save percentage. That makes him worth owning in most leagues. Overall, he is 8-5-1 with a .924 save percentage and 2.22 GAA in 14 appearances, all of which have been starts.