Hurricanes' Dan Renouf: Joins Hurricanes organization
Renouf signed an one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Monday.
The deal is for $650,000 at the NHL level and a mere $70,000 at the AHL level. After going undrafted, Renouf was signed by the Red Wings in 2016. However, the 24-year-old only got one game in the NHL, spending the rest of his time with AHL Grand Rapids. It already feels like Renouf is a career AHLer at this point, but every team needs organizational depth.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...