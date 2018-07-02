Renouf signed an one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Monday.

The deal is for $650,000 at the NHL level and a mere $70,000 at the AHL level. After going undrafted, Renouf was signed by the Red Wings in 2016. However, the 24-year-old only got one game in the NHL, spending the rest of his time with AHL Grand Rapids. It already feels like Renouf is a career AHLer at this point, but every team needs organizational depth.