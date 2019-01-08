Renouf was called up from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes were rostering the minimum number of defensemen prior to Renouf's call-up. The Ontario native has only appeared in one NHL game in his career, doing so with the Red Wings back in 2016-17. He's a true stay-at-home defenseman who could conceivably head right back to the minors after Tuesday's road game against the Islanders.